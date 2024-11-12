Fantasy Basketball
Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton Injury: Late addition to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

November 12, 2024

Ayton is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves due to a right index finger sprain.

While the extent of the injury remains unclear, Ayton was a late addition to the injury report, which isn't a good sign for his availability Tuesday night. If Ayton is sidelined, rookie Donovan Clingan may draw his first start, while Robert Williams, who recently made his season debut, could be in store for extra minutes. Duop Reath could also enter Portland's rotation.

Deandre Ayton
Portland Trail Blazers
