Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Deandre Ayton headshot

Deandre Ayton Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 26, 2024 at 2:27pm

Ayton (finger) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Ayton has missed seven straight games, but this is the first time he's listed as questionable since he landed on the injury report with a right index finger sprain. Portland needs him back as soon as possible, as Robert Williams landed in concussion protocols Tuesday and rookie Donovan Clingan is set to miss at least two weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain. Over his first nine appearances this season, Ayton posted 15.1 points and 11.3 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game.

Deandre Ayton
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now