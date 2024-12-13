Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Deandre Ayton headshot

Deandre Ayton Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Ayton (illness) is out for Friday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Ayton will miss a game for the first time since Nov. 25 due to this illness, and this means the Blazers will be extremely thin when it comes to their frontcourt depth. Ayton and Robert Williams (not injury related) are out, while Donovan Clingan will be on a minutes' restriction, so Jabari Walker will get the start at center. Ayton's next chance to play will come against Phoenix on Sunday.

Deandre Ayton
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now