Deandre Ayton News: Another double-double

Ayton amassed 10 points (3-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes during Saturday's 103-97 loss to Phoenix.

Ayton was one of several starters who struggled from the field in this game, but the big man continues to deliver enough of a two-way impact to overlook his shooting woes -- at least for now. Ayton has posted six double-doubles in his seven contests, but he's shooting just 48.4 percent from the field, a low mark for a player who earns most of his points near the rim.