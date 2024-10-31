Deandre Ayton News: Extends double-double streak in win

Ayton had 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 106-105 win over the Clippers.

Ayton has logged five consecutive double-doubles to begin the season, and is well on his way to exceed his 32 double-doubles from last season. That number would have been higher, but Injuries limited Ayton's production and held him to only 55 games. If he can stay healthy, Ayton could finish as one of the most productive centers in the Western Conference, but he needs to stay off the injury report to achieve that goal.