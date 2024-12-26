De'Andre Hunter News: Chips in 25 points off bench

Hunter totaled 25 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Thursday's 141-133 win over the Bulls.

Hunter had another strong performance off the bench Thursday and finished as the Hawks' third-leading scorer behind Jalen Johnson (30) and Trae Young (27). Hunter has thrived in his sixth-man role and is averaging a career-high 20.3 points on 48.5 percent shooting (including 44.0 percent from three on 6.3 3PA/G), 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 28.2 minutes per contest.