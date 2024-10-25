De'Andre Hunter News: Perfect from charity stripe Friday

Hunter totaled 24 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 33 minutes during Friday's 125-120 victory over the Hornets.

Hunter was the second-leading scorer for the Hawks on Friday behind All-Star point guard Trae Young (38). Hunter had a subpar shooting effort during Wednesday's win over the Nets, but the 2019 first-round pick was more efficient against Charlotte and connected on all eight of his free-throw attempts. He'll look to build off his strong outing against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder on Sunday.