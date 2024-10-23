Dejounte Murray Injury: Could have fractured hand

Murray is feared to have sustained a fractured left hand during Wednesday's 123-111 win over the Bulls, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Murray logged 14 points (4-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and a steal across 30 minutes during the victory. Despite the expected injury, Murray played deep into the fourth quarter, being subbed out with a minute left in the game along with the rest of New Orleans' starting lineup. If he did suffer a fractured hand, Murray could require a multi-week absence, which would open up more opportunities for Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins. Per Will Guillory of The Athletic, Murray is set to undergo imaging Wednesday night.