Dejounte Murray Injury: Could have fractured hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 23, 2024

Murray is feared to have sustained a fractured left hand during Wednesday's 123-111 win over the Bulls, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Murray logged 14 points (4-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and a steal across 30 minutes during the victory. Despite the expected injury, Murray played deep into the fourth quarter, being subbed out with a minute left in the game along with the rest of New Orleans' starting lineup. If he did suffer a fractured hand, Murray could require a multi-week absence, which would open up more opportunities for Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins. Per Will Guillory of The Athletic, Murray is set to undergo imaging Wednesday night.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
