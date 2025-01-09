Fantasy Basketball
Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Murray (elbow) is deemed questionable to play in Friday's game against Philadelphia, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Murray has been dealing with right elbow soreness that ruled him questionable for Wednesday's matchup with Portland, but he ended up playing and dropped 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes in a 119-100 loss. He will likely suit up for Friday's contest, but in the event he can't go, expect Jose Alvarado to start in his place.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
