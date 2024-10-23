Dejounte Murray News: Officially active

Murray (personal) will play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bulls, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Murray was tabbed probable for Wednesday's contest for personal reasons, but as expected, the 28-year-old will make his Pelicans debut. After averaging 9.2 assists per game in 2021 with San Antonio, Murray didn't average more than 6.5 assists in his two seasons playing alongside Trae Young in Atlanta. In New Orleans, Murray could have the opportunity to accumulate more assists and be more of an on-ball threat.