Dejounte Murray News: Remains game-time decision

Coach Willie Green said Murray (personal) is expected to return to the team Tuesday afternoon and get a workout in, but the point guard remains a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bulls, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. Murray is officially listed as questionable.

Murray has been away from the team for a few days while attending to a family emergency, but it sounds like he's gearing up for game action. Murray's conditioning levels following Tuesday's workout will likely determine his availability for the regular-season opener.