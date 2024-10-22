Fantasy Basketball
Dejounte Murray headshot

Dejounte Murray News: Remains game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 7:38am

Coach Willie Green said Murray (personal) is expected to return to the team Tuesday afternoon and get a workout in, but the point guard remains a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bulls, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. Murray is officially listed as questionable.

Murray has been away from the team for a few days while attending to a family emergency, but it sounds like he's gearing up for game action. Murray's conditioning levels following Tuesday's workout will likely determine his availability for the regular-season opener.

Dejounte Murray
New Orleans Pelicans
