Dejounte Murray News: Shines from deep in balanced game

Murray registered 26 points (8-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 120-119 loss to the Celtics.

Murray did it all for New Orleans in Sunday's close contest, leading all players in threes made, rebounds and assists while concluding as one of two players with 25 or more points in a well-rounded showing. Murray, who has been playing through right elbow tendinitis, has tallied 25 or more points in three contests this season, doing so in two of his last four outings. Murray has hauled in nine or more rebounds, including in two straight appearances.