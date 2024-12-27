Dejounte Murray News: Shooting woes continue

Murray chipped in 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and three steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 132-124 loss to the Grizzlies.

Murray struggled from the field once again Friday, shooting under 43 percent for the sixth time in the past eight games. Although his supporting stats have been more than adequate, Murray has been woeful from the field, currently shooting a career-worst 36.5 percent through 15 games. Having lost 18 of their past 19 games, it's fair to say the acquisition of Murray has not been a positive experience thus far.