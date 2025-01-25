Dejounte Murray News: Solid stat line in loss Friday
Murray notched 26 points (10-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and seven assists over 31 minutes during Friday's 139-126 loss to the Grizzlies.
Murray continues to deal with a probable tag in the injury report since he's dealing with right elbow bursitis, but the injury hasn't limited the floor general in recent games. He has surpassed the 25-point mark in four of his last six appearances, a span in which Murray is averaging 21.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.2 steals across 33.8 minutes per game.
