Deni Avdija News: Just misses double-double Friday

Avdija posted 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 115-106 win over the Kings.

Making his second straight start, Avdija set a new season scoring high while just missing his third double-double of the campaign. The former Wizard appears to be getting comfortable in Portland -- he's scored at least 12 points in seven straight games, averaging 15.0 points, 7.4 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks over that stretch while shooting 41.2 percent (14-for-34) from beyond the arc.