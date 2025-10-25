Eight different Portland players scored in double digits in the rout, with Avdija leading the way. It was an impressive all-around performance by the team in its first game under interim head coach Thiago Splitter, but it remains to be seen how the off-court turmoil surrounding Chauncey Billups will affect the Blazers in the long run. Avdija appears ready to build on his 2024-25 breakout regardless of who's in charge, though, scoring at least 20 points in back-to-back games to begin the current campaign.