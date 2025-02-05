Dennis Schroder News: Sent to Utah in trade
Schroder has reportedly been shipped to the Jazz as part of the massive trade involving Jimmy Butler being dealt to the Warriors, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
As part of a massive deal ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, Schroder has been moved to Utah, with Butler being dealt to Golden State and Andrew Wiggins heading to Miami with Kyle Anderson being shipped to Toronto. The veteran point guard adds depth to the backcourt for the Jazz.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now