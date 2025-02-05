Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dennis Schroder headshot

Dennis Schroder News: Sent to Utah in trade

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Schroder has reportedly been shipped to the Jazz as part of the massive trade involving Jimmy Butler being dealt to the Warriors, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

As part of a massive deal ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, Schroder has been moved to Utah, with Butler being dealt to Golden State and Andrew Wiggins heading to Miami with Kyle Anderson being shipped to Toronto. The veteran point guard adds depth to the backcourt for the Jazz.

Dennis Schroder
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now