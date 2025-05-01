NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 1

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at DET: Knicks lead series 3-2

DEN at LAC: Nuggets lead series 3-2

Injuries to Monitor

DET - Isaiah Stewart (knee): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,700) at Clippers

Murray is coming off his best performance of the postseason so far, as he finished with 43 points, 5 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block for a total of 71.3 DK points in Game 5, leading his squad to the 3-2 series lead. Despite being back on the road for Game 6, Murray is likely to keep up the strong play as his instincts should kick in with the chance to close out the series. He also averaged more points per game on the road, compared to at home this season.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,600) at Pistons

After reaching the 30-point mark in the first four games of the series, Brunson came up short with just 16 points and a total of 28.8 DK points in a home loss in Game 5. Nonetheless, his squad still has a chance to close out the series in Game 6, and Brunson will likely be looking to lead the charge and ensure the job gets done. He also averaged more points and a better shooting percentage on the road, compared to at home this season.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,200) vs. Nuggets

Leonard was one rebound away from a triple-double in Game 5 and is averaging 25.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals in the series, including two games with more than 55 DK points. He should continue to thrive with his ability to contribute across the board. He is also shooting 44.0 percent from deep in the series and should continue to pad his stats from long range, as the Nuggets gave up the league's eighth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing power forwards this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($8,500) at Pistons

Towns is averaging 21.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game in the series, including three games with more than 40 DK points and a high of 58.3. He must continue to fight through a tough matchup with the Pistons' frontcourt, but he has also been dominant from long range, hitting 2.4 threes per game on 50.0 percent shooting. He is likely to continue to pad his stats from downtown, as the Pistons gave up the league's ninth-highest shooting percentage to opposing centers this season.

Ivica Zubac, Clippers ($7,900) vs. Nuggets

Despite the loss, Zubac delivered a series-high and team-high 27 points in the last game. He surpassed 35 DK points in four of the last five games and is averaging 20.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 blocks per game in the series. He remains stuck with the task of defending against Nikola Jokic, but he has managed to thrive offensively in the matchup and will need to bring his best effort to help his side stave off elimination at home.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,600) at Clippers

Jokic was quiet with just 13 points in Game 5, but he added 10 rebounds, 12 assists, a steal and two blocks to accumulate a total of 53.5 DK points. He is averaging 25.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in the series, including four games with more than 60 DK points and a high of 82.3 in Game 4. The big man can be expected to keep rolling, especially with a chance to close out the series. He also shot 2.0 percent better from the field on the road, compared to at home this season.

Mid-Range Money

Norman Powell, Clippers ($5,500) vs. Nuggets

Powell hit the 20-point mark twice in the series and is averaging 15.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including a high of 31.5 DK points in Game 4. He has been a big part of the Clippers' success all season and will need to step up to help avoid elimination on home court. He also shot a better field-goal percentage at home, compared to on the road this season.

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($6,500) vs. Knicks

Duren reached the 30 DK-point mark in each of the last four games and is averaging 10.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.0 blocks per game in the series. He is a major factor in his team's hopes of keeping their season alive, as he has done a solid job limiting Karl-Anthony Towns to non-overwhelming performances. Duren also averaged notably better numbers in scoring and rebounding at home, compared to on the road this season.

Value Picks

Dennis Schroder, Pistons ($4,200) vs. Knicks

Schroder tallied a high of 20 points in Game 2 and is averaging 13.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.8 minutes per game in the series. He is likely to remain a major part of the Pistons' rotation and is one of few bench players that can provide the necessary spark to keep their season alive.

Russell Westbrook, Nuggets ($4,800) at Clippers

After being limited in Game 3 and missing Game 4 with a foot injury, Westbrook returned with a dominant performance in Game 5, as he turned in 21 points in 25 minutes of action. He will be an integral part of the Nuggets' ability to keep the pressure on in Game 6, as they look to close out the series on the road. He can be expected to continue to pad his stats on the glass and with steals, as he upped his effort in those areas on the road during the regular season.

Ausar Thompson, Pistons ($4,300) vs. Knicks

Thompson played a major role in helping his squad avoid elimination in Game 5, as he delivered his best game of the series, with 22 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes of action. He must bring a similar effort again and is likely to continue with solid DK output thanks to his ability to chip in across the board.

