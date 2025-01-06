Fantasy Basketball
Dennis Schroder headshot

Dennis Schroder News: Struggles with shot in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Schroder closed Sunday's 129-99 loss to Sacramento with three points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes.

Schroder suffered through his worst night of the season, connecting on only one of his seven shot attempts during the loss. The Warriors desperately need better nights from the veteran, as he represents the team's most dependable option at the position. Buddy Hield and Moses Moody are streaky producers, and Brandin Podziemski (abdomen) is currently unavailable. Moody stepped in and picked up the slack, but the outcome of this game was never in doubt. Schroder had four consecutive double-digit scoring results prior to the downturn, and he's still worth a stash in deeper fantasy leagues.


