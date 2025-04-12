Desmond Bane Injury: Uncertain status for Sunday

Bane is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to left adductor soreness.

The Grizzlies have already locked up a spot in the Play-In Tournament, so there's no point in risking some of their regular rotation members. That includes Bane, who's often been the second- or third-best player on the roster. For what it's worth, though, the doubtful tag suggests Bane might not play, and if he ends up being ruled out, Cam Spencer, John Konchar and Vince Williams could see more time in the backcourt. Other players such as Scotty Pippen (back), Luke Kennard (knee) and Ja Morant (shoulder) are also carrying doubtful tags.