Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Desmond Bane headshot

Desmond Bane News: Off injury report for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Bane (toe) is off the injury report ahead of Friday's game against Brooklyn.

Bane is set to return to action after sitting out of Sunday's win over the Wizards due to left toe soreness. Over his last five outings, the sharpshooter has averaged 14.8 points, 4.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 49.2 percent from the field across 30.4 minutes per game.

Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now