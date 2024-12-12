Desmond Bane News: Off injury report for Friday

Bane (toe) is off the injury report ahead of Friday's game against Brooklyn.

Bane is set to return to action after sitting out of Sunday's win over the Wizards due to left toe soreness. Over his last five outings, the sharpshooter has averaged 14.8 points, 4.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 49.2 percent from the field across 30.4 minutes per game.