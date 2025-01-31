Desmond Bane News: Puts up 24 points

Bane ended Thursday's 120-119 win over Houston with 24 points (11-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds and six assists over 40 minutes.

Bane had a bigger responsibility in the playmaking department due to the absence of Ja Morant (shoulder), and the former finished just four assists away from a triple-double. Regardless of whether Morant returns for Sunday's matchup at Milwaukee or not, Bane should be a productive player for the Grizzlies as he's finding ways to make his presence felt on both ends of the court.