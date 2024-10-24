Desmond Bane News: Scores 24 points in season opener

Bane closed Wednesday's 126-124 victory over the Jazz with 24 points (8-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes.

Bane was one of three Grizzlies, with Ja Morant and Santi Aldama, who exceeded the 20-point mark. The powerful wing figures to play a prominent role on offense for Memphis as long as he manages to stay healthy, which was quite an issue within the Grizzlies in 2023-24. Bane should hover around the 20-point mark on a regular basis, as he's entrenched as the Grizzlies' second-best offensive option behind Morant.