Desmond Bane News: Scores 30 points in loss Monday

Bane recorded 30 points (11-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes during Monday's 126-123 loss to the Bulls.

Bane was coming off back-to-back games in which he hadn't reached the 20-point mark, but he took advantage of the absence of Ja Morant (thigh) to lead the Grizzlies in scoring in this one. Bane's role as one of the Grizzlies' top offensive options is not under threat with or without Morant on the court, but his upside will experience an uptick whenever Morant misses time.