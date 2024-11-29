Desmond Bane News: Shooting woes continue
Bane ended Friday's 120-109 victory over the Pelicans with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes.
Bane continues to struggle on the offensive end, having shot a combined 10-of-36 from the field over the past four games. An injury after just five games certainly slowed his momentum following a solid start to the season. However, he has now suited up eight times since returning, making his shooting slump a little more baffling. Based on what we have seen from Bane in the past, he should be able to find a way to rectify the situation, starting with what should be an uptempo contest against the Pacers on Sunday.
