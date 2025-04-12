Devin Vassell Injury: Won't play Sunday
Vassell (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Vassell will end the season sidelined after missing a second straight game due to this ankle issue. When healthy, though, he was a reliable offensive weapon for the rebuilding Spurs. Vassell ends the 2024-25 season with averages of 16.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, marking the third straight season in which he averaged at least 16 points per game.
