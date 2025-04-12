Fantasy Basketball
Devin Vassell headshot

Devin Vassell Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2025 at 7:53pm

Vassell (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Vassell will end the season sidelined after missing a second straight game due to this ankle issue. When healthy, though, he was a reliable offensive weapon for the rebuilding Spurs. Vassell ends the 2024-25 season with averages of 16.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, marking the third straight season in which he averaged at least 16 points per game.

Devin Vassell
San Antonio Spurs
