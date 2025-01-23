Devin Vassell News: Leads from deep in blowout win

Vassell ended Thursday's 140-110 win over the Pacers with 25 points (9-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 31 minutes.

Vassell lit it up from deep in Thursday's contest, leading all Bucks players in threes made while finishing as one of two players with 25 or more points in a winning effort. Vassell did more than just score Thursday, swiping a team-high-tying pair of steals while concluding second on the team in blocks and distributing the ball well. Vassell matched season-high marks in both scoring and threes made, posting 25 points in one other outing this season while connecting on five threes on three different occasions.