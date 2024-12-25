Devin Vassell News: Quiet in loss Wednesday

Vassell had 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 loss to the Knicks.

Vassell delivered a somewhat quiet performance, continuing a modest run over the past couple of weeks. In that time he has averaged 14.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 30.6 minutes per game. Although his production has left a little to be desired, the fact he is now starting and playing upwards of 30 minutes per night shouldn't be overlooked. As he continues to get his legs under him, his production should come around, perhaps sooner rather than later.