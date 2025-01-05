Devonte' Graham News: Leads South Bay in victory

Graham recorded 19 points (6-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 106-98 G league win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Graham posted a team-high 19 points, tying his second-highest scoring mark of the season. He also logged his fourth outing with five or more three-pointers over seven G League appearances. The 29-year-old has averaged 13.3 points and 3.9 assists while shooting 40.3 percent from downtown in 30.6 minutes per contest with South Bay.