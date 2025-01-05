Devonte' Graham News: Leads South Bay in victory
Graham recorded 19 points (6-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 106-98 G league win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
Graham posted a team-high 19 points, tying his second-highest scoring mark of the season. He also logged his fourth outing with five or more three-pointers over seven G League appearances. The 29-year-old has averaged 13.3 points and 3.9 assists while shooting 40.3 percent from downtown in 30.6 minutes per contest with South Bay.
Devonte' Graham
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now