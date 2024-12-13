Fantasy Basketball
Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks Injury: Under the weather

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 6:02pm

Brooks is listed as questionable for Saturday's NBA Cup Semifinals matchup with the Thunder due to an illness, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Brooks' status Saturday will depend on how he is feeling closer to game time. If he is ultimately unable to play, Amen Thompson and Tari Eason would be candidates to absorb his minutes, while Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard could also see some run as well.

