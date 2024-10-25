Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dillon Brooks headshot

Dillon Brooks News: Gets green light vs. Memphis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Brooks (knee) is available and will play in Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Brooks is dealing with right anterior knee pain, and although he was always considered likely to suit up Friday based on the probable tag, now there's confirmation that he'll be available. It's uncertain whether the veteran forward will operate under a minutes restriction against his former team, and it's worth noting he logged 31 minutes in the season-opening loss to the Hornets on Wednesday, tallying two points and three rebounds.

Dillon Brooks
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News