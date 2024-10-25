Dillon Brooks News: Gets green light vs. Memphis

Brooks (knee) is available and will play in Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Brooks is dealing with right anterior knee pain, and although he was always considered likely to suit up Friday based on the probable tag, now there's confirmation that he'll be available. It's uncertain whether the veteran forward will operate under a minutes restriction against his former team, and it's worth noting he logged 31 minutes in the season-opening loss to the Hornets on Wednesday, tallying two points and three rebounds.