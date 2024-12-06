Dillon Brooks News: Posts 15 points in loss

Brooks accumulated 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 99-93 loss to the Warriors.

Draymond Green (calf) wasn't on the floor Thursday night, so we didn't get to see Brooks mix it up with his rival. Brooks' disdain for Green and the Warriors is well-documented, and he made an impact in the contest despite going cold beyond the arc. While he's popped in a few games, Brooks' totals have been hit-or-miss this season, and he should be regarded a risk-reward fantasy option.