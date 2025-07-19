Dillon Jones News: Double-doubles in SL finale

Jones racked up 25 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes during Saturday's 94-85 Summer League win against the Knicks.

Jones finished his stint in the Las Vegas Summer League on a high note, with game highs in points and rebounds. The Thunder recently traded the Weber State product to the Wizards on June 28, where he'll hope to carve out a role with his new team during the 2025-26 campaign.