Dmytro Skapintsev News: Scores 12 in SL loss

Skapintsev added 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 16 minutes in Saturday's 111-87 Summer League loss to the Suns.

Skapintsev finished as the Trail Blazers' second-leading scorer Saturday despite logging just 16 minutes. The big man has made two NBA appearances, both during the 2023-24 season with the Knicks, but didn't record any counting stats in those outings.