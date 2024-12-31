Domantas Sabonis News: Continues solid production in win

Sabonis contributed 17 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 110-100 victory over the Mavericks.

Sabonis appears to be back on track, logging a second consecutive double-double after an illness forced him to miss a game. Sabonis' attendance has been mostly spotless over the past two seasons, with only three absences this year and a perfect attendance record during the 2023-24 campaign. Fantasy managers can take his consistent production and frequent double-doubles to the bank. After his 28th double-double, Sabonis stole the lead from Karl-Anthony Towns in the category. Sabonis and Nikola Jokic traded jabs in the category last season, but Jokic currently trails with only 22 doubles-doubles, although he holds a significant lead with 13 triple-doubles for the year.