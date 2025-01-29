Domantas Sabonis News: Logs eighth triple-double of season
Sabonis had 13 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 117-104 loss to the 76ers.
Sabonis registered his eighth triple-double of the season Wednesday, but his 13 points were just two shy of a season low set during the Nov. 13 win over Phoenix. Over his last 10 games, the star big man has averaged 21.8 points, 17.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 37.7 minutes while shooting 60.0 percent from beyond the arc. With De'Aaron Fox a potential trade candidate ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, Sabonis could become the definitive focal point of Sacramento's offense down the stretch if the star guard is ultimately dealt.
