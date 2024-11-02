Domantas Sabonis News: Secures second triple-double

Sabonis amassed 17 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 20 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 43 minutes during Saturday's 131-128 overtime loss to Toronto.

Sabonis posted his second triple-double of the young campaign, which was highlighted by a season-high 20 rebounds. He wasn't overly aggressive on offense, finishing fourth on his team in scoring behind DeMar DeRozan (33 points), De'Aaron Fox (24 points) and Malik Monk (21 points), but he continues to be one of the top-producing big men in the game across the board.