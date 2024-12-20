Domantas Sabonis News: Sniffs triple-double in loss

Sabonis registered 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks over 38 minutes during Thursday's 113-100 loss to the Lakers.

Sabonis is a big reason why the Kings have 13 wins, but he lost the battle inside with Anthony Davis Thursday night. The standout center currently leads the league with 23 double-doubles, and he was very close to notching his fifth double-double. He currently ranks fourth in that category behind Nikola Jokic, LeBron James and Cade Cunningham.