Donovan Clingan News: Unlikely to play Tuesday

Coach Chauncey Billups said Robert Williams is expected to take over Clingan's minutes during Tuesday's game versus the Pacers, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Clingan hasn't picked up an injury but is expected to cede his minutes to Williams, who was sidelined for Portland's previous four contests. Williams has only played in 17 of the Trail Blazers' 50 contests this season, so Clingan should operate as the team's backup center to Deandre Ayton when Williams is forced to sit out.