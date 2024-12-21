Donte DiVincenzo News: Pops for season-high 19 points

DiVincenzo logged 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Warriors.

DiVincenzo matched Anthony Edwards with a team-high 19 points while providing a spark off the bench, and he also registered his highest scoring output of the season thus far. DiVincenzo has struggled to acclimate to his new surroundings in Minnesota following a breakout season with the Knicks a year ago, reaching double figures in scoring in just three of his last eight games, a period in which he's averaging a modest 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 22.9 minutes per contest. Fantasy managers hope Saturday's effort will get DiVincenzo back on track moving ahead, and the 28-year-old sharpshooter remains a decent source of dimes, treys and swipes even in a reserve role as the Wolves' sixth man.