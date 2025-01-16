Donte DiVincenzo News: Pops for season-high 28 in loss

DiVincenzo ended Wednesday's 116-115 loss to Golden State with 28 points (9-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 39 minutes.

Facing the team he spent the 2022-23 campaign with, DiVincenzo has himself a revenge game and set a new season scoring high while tying Anthony Edwards for the team lead. DiVincenzo has started six straight games for Minnesota with Mike Conley moved to the bench, and the younger guard doesn't seem inclined to give the job back. Over that stretch, DiVincenzo is averaging 17.5 points, 5.3 boards, 4.7 assists, 4.0 threes and 1.5 steals while shooting 42.1 percent from long range.