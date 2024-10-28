Drew Eubanks Injury: Not playing Monday

Eubanks (illness) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Eubanks popped up on the Jazz's injury report with an illness, which is severe enough for the 27-year-old center to be held out for Monday's contest. His next chance at suiting up will be against the Kings on Tuesday. Eubanks played just five minutes of garbage time during the Jazz's 127-86 loss to the Warriors on Saturday, so his absence won't impact Utah's rotation.