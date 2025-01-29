Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Drew Eubanks headshot

Drew Eubanks News: Records four blocks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 29, 2025 at 10:45am

Eubanks amassed 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and four blocks over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 loss to the Warriors.

Eubanks drew another start for Utah, matching his season-high mark of four blocks in the process. Walker Kessler is day-to-day with a shoulder issue, and John Collins is battling an illness. There's not a whole lot to like about Eubanks' long-term fantasy appeal, but he'll be on the streaming radar until the Jazz get some reinforcements back in their frontcourt.

Drew Eubanks
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now