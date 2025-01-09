Drew Timme Injury: Out with ankle sprain

Timme (ankle) didn't play in Thursday's 95-94 G League loss to College Park.

Timme has taken over as Long Island's starting center recently and scored at least 20 points in each of his past four outings, but a sprained right ankle has forced him to the sidelines. The severity of the injury is unknown. The former Gonzaga standout is averaging 14.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.6 blocks in 22.6 minutes while shooting 52.9 percent from the floor across 18 contests for the G League Nets this year.