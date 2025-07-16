Menu
Drew Timme News: Unavailable Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 16, 2025

Timme (rest) is listed as out for Wednesday's Summer League game against the Magic, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Timme will sit out Wednesday's game and may be shut down for the rest of Summer League, though that hasn't been confirmed. The big man is coming off a 24-point double-double Tuesday against the Knicks. His next opportunity to play is Friday against the 76ers.

