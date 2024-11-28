Duncan Robinson News: Catches fire in win

Robinson amassed 22 points (7-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 98-94 win over the Hornets.

Robinson dropped a season-high 22 points, continuing to start in place of Terry Rozier. The sharp-shooter has now scored double-digits in four of the past five games, connecting on 17 total three-pointers. While his exact role remains somewhat clouded, it's safe to say the Heat need his scoring right now. He should continue to play meaningful minutes, at least while his shot is falling.