Duncan Robinson News: Scoreless in 15 minutes

Robinson closed Monday's 138-83 loss to Cleveland in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and one rebound over 15 minutes.

Robinson was used very sparingly in this series with an average of 4.3 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 15.0 minutes per night. During the regular season, however, Robinson was a key role player, appearing in 74 games and averaging 11.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.6 three-pointers in 24.1 minutes.