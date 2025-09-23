"He's been a little bit limited with a plantar fascia tear after Summer League," Marks said. "So he hasn't potentially had the summer that he would have loved." Demin rested for the majority of the Las Vegas Summer League and now there's clarity as to why that happened. Marks made no mention of a timetable, but this injury is certainly something to monitor during training camp. Demin is currently penciled in as the starting point guard ahead of Nolan Traore, but the rotation could be fluid for a while.