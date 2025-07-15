Egor Demin News: Resting Tuesday
Demin (rest) will not play in Tuesday's Summer League game against the Knicks, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Demin will miss Tuesday's game against the Knicks, the first leg of a back-to-back set. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Magic. In Sunday's matchup with the Wizards, the rookie posted 12 points (4-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes.
