Egor Demin News: Resting Tuesday

Demin will miss Tuesday's game against the Knicks, the first leg of a back-to-back set. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Magic. In Sunday's matchup with the Wizards, the rookie posted 12 points (4-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes.