Eric Gordon News: Solid performance as starter
Gordon logged 14 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four boards, a steal and a block across 28 minutes in a 102-99 loss to the Magic on Sunday.
Sunday's contest marked Gordon's second start of the year with Caleb Martin (groin) ruled out. He made the most of it, matching his second-highest scoring mark of the year and recording a season best in rebounds, all while notching a perfect night from behind the arc. It's currently unclear when Martin will return, but until he does, Gordon's offensive volume should continue to benefit.
